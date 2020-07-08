Business is bustling at Bklyn Blend in Bedford Stuyvesant on "Blackout Day.” It’s a campaign urging customers to only patronize Black-owned businesses all day Tuesday.

What You Need To Know:

Bedford-Stuyvesant Black owned businesses got an economic shot in the arm.

Black Out Day is designed to encourage shoppers to spend money only in Black-owned and operated shops.

National online marketplace was launched to showcase Black run businesses, many of them new ventures.

"I'm not supporting any other businesses that are not Black businesses today in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement and in support of a total Blackout,” says customer Laron Jordan. “I'm definitely in support of trying to make an economic change."

The smoothie shop opened five years ago, an effort its owners say, to provide a healthy eating alternative in this historically Black neighborhood.

"We didn't have good food,” said co-owner Ali Coutard. “It was either fried chicken or a liquor store or something that wasn't good. What we tried to introduce is something healthy that tastes good."

Also an environmentally conscious business, its furnishings are made from recycled wood. Since its launch, Bklyn Blend has become a neighborhood fixture. Residents say they're proud to support it and celebrate local Black entrepreneurship not just on Blackout Day, but year-round.

"I like going somewhere where there are people who look like me and talk like me and know my name,” said customer Yoki Brown.

“As Black folks just having financial stability, generational wealth, I think it's super important to have these conversations,” said another customer, Anthony Bobongo.

Further south on Tompkins Avenue, other stores display signs declaring they're Black owned and encouraging residents to reinvest in the community.

"I think it's a good thing that we're supporting each other and I'm excited to do that whether it's my business or to support another Black business as well too,” said Nicolas Owen.

Owen runs an online business at nicksseasonings.com, which he started two years ago.

Another option for shoppers is a new national online marketplace at BlackBuyBlack.com, which features scores of Black businesses, many of them new ventures. The site was created by Missouri resident Tephanie Delaney, just in time for Blackout Day.

"I hope that we can continue to recycle Black dollars within the community as well as giving the businesses an additional outlet,” said Delaney.

These Brooklynites say they hope the momentum to support Black businesses continues all year long.