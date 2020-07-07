ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Central Florida school districts are expected to announce updated reopening plans Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Multiple Central Florida school districts to announce updated reopening plans





Florida DOE: Districts must reopen in August



Order does include provisions for waivers under specific circumstances





READ: Florida Dept. of Education Executive Order

Orange County Public Schools, the area's largest district with 200,000-plus students, is among the districts expected to announce updated reopening plans.

The move comes after the Florida Department of Education announced Monday.that districts must reopen in August.

An emergency order by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that "upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students," with advice from state and local health departments.

The schools must also provide all services required by law, including in-person instruction, and specialized instruction and services for students with IEPs (individualized education program), along with English-language learners.

The school districts must have a monitoring system in place to make sure students are not falling behind in their studies and are making adequate progress and that data must be shared regularly with Florida DOE.

Districts also in Osceola, Marion and Sumter are among those expected to make updated announcements Tuesday.

Sumter County's superintendent will be looking at an updated plan to determine how it will change the options they give parents. Sumter plans to have three options. Traditional, virtual school and a third option.

The district plans to give more details on that third option once it receives new information from the state.

The Florida Department of Education's executive order also leaves some room for school leaders to make decisions based on the coronavirus situation in their specific district.

It also gives families the option to continue virtual education if needed. But some teachers say its the best option for students.

“To be there with the student, you also form a connection with them,” said teacher Jenn Devine. “And the connections we form with the students allow us to really understand what they individually need to learn.”

But the Orange County Teachers Union is not in favor of sending teachers and kids back to the classroom, saying “CTA will not support a reopening plan that could expose students, teachers or their families to illness, hospitalization or death.”