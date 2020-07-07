ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are investigating the discovery of a human skull Tuesday.

According to officers, a runner made the grisly discovery on 38th Avenue South near 31st Street South around 7 a.m.

Homicide detectives have been at the scene since shortly after the discovery.

"So at around 7 o'clock this morning a jogger alerted us that she came across what appeared to be human remains," said St. Pete Police Spokesman Rafael Lopez. "When our detectives arrived they were able to determine that those human remains were that of a head."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call St. Petersburg police at (727) 893-7780.