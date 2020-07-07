KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County School District has given parents and guardians the option to choose whether their kids want to learn in person or digitally, but that doesn’t make the decision any easier for some.

Alyssa Noel has two elementary-age children and doesn't want them to do face-to-face learning for fear of exposure to the coronavirus, but she's worried that online classes won’t be as effective.

"My hope is that they don’t fall behind, because next year, third grade, I will be having a third-grader taking the test,” Noel said. “If you don’t pass the test, you don’t proceed on to fourth grade. I have legit concerns on whether they will retain the information (via online learning)."

Superintendent Dr. Debra Pace will host a Facebook Live at noon Wednesday, where she will take questions and address concerns from parents and guardians.

Here's a link to that Q&A: facebook.com/osceolasup.

