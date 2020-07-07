The death of George Floyd has sparked national protests that have helped shine a light on efforts to financially empower the Black community all over the world.

Together, Blacks account for an estimated $1.2 trillion in spending annually.

Now, in time for National Blackout Day on July 7, which encourages Blacks and others to spend money on only Black owned businesses, the online marketplace 'BlackBuyBlack.com' is launching as the journey for equality continues.

The site features hundreds of Black businesses, many of them new ventures, and is aimed at rehabilitating the Black economy.

Business Advisor Tephanie Delaney conceptualized the site.

“Recent riots and looting across the country have negatively impacted Black business owners," she said in a statement. "Although we understand the premise that’s fueled the anger, we also have to understand that jobs and communities have been hurt..”

As an African-American woman and business advisor who grew up in Ferguson, Missouri and calls Minneapolis home, the city where George Floyd was killed, Delaney took the unrest that followed personally.

I spoke with her to find out why she felt compelled to act and help businesses that damaged during looting incidents.

"Many of them still had merchandise and product, but no physical location, or brick and mortar to sell their product out of," Delaney said. "So I needed to find a solution. And the solution was to create an online presence that made it easy for those businesses to continue to operate and thrive."

Delaney said the response was launched quickly in response to the rioting and looting, but is proud that she is part of the short term solution.

"Of course it's not going to solve the biggest problem on hand, but it does at least create an outlet," Delaney

The site will also provide educational guidance on how to run an online business effectively.