LUXEMBURG, Wisc. (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Travel all but stopped this spring as the coronavirus spread across the globe.

The staff at Premier Travel in Luxemburg, Wis. saw the quick — and dramatic impact — first-hand as customers cancelled their plans as lockdowns went into the effect.

“Pretty much everyone has cancelled through July and we have a few travelers - we’re crossing our fingers - that they’ll be able to travel in August and just a few for the end of the year,” said owner Anne Kulhanek.

The northeast Wisconsin business has been busy seeking refunds for customers who cancelled — and those cancellations are taking a toll on revenue. Kulhanek said they’re only paid after their customers travel. But a strong 2019 and a couple of good months prior to the pandemic is helping the business make it through tough times.

Travel and tourism has been one of the hardest hit sectors — but they’re not alone.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the state have been laid off or furloughed since mid-March. A new report from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. said it could be a little more than two years before employment returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Almost 750 Wisconsin businesses responding to a COVID-19 survey in June said combined, they had lost more than $22.2 million in income and $37.8 million in other economic losses.

Many businesses and economists are still getting a handle on the totality of the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

“We’re going to see a lot of the delayed effects of the first wave of the pandemic just because of the fact not every activity you see in the economy is immediately recorded,” said Jeff Sachse, a researcher with the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh.

Kulhanek said there are a few more inquiries and interest in travel than during the depth of the lockdown. And while it may not be immediate, she is optimistic about the future.

“I believe people want to travel and will continue to travel. It will certainly rebound more once there’s a vaccine and people feel safe to travel,” she said. “But I’d hop on a plane today if you’d let me, and I think there are a lot of my clients who would as well.”​