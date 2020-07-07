TAVARES, Fla. — A majority of Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday maintained their opposition to bringing a controversial Confederate statue from Washington to a local museum.

What You Need To Know

Letter to governor says statute of Confederate general unwanted



Says Historical Museum in Tavares is not "appropriate location"



Resolution: Find another home for Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith statue

Most commissioners signed off on a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking him to find another location for the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.

A clear majority also passed a resolution reaffirming their opposition to putting the statue in the Lake County Historical Museum in Tavares.

Commissioner Josh Blake was the only elected official who opposed the measures.

"Blake held firm to his position that he did not want to censor the museum when the purpose of the museum was to preserve historical artifacts and tell the good and bad story of our heritage," Lake Commission Chair Leslie Campione told Spectrum News.

The commission last year endorsed the controversial decision to move the Kirby statue to Tavares.

As opposition mounted, Campione on June 16 reversed her position.

"I took the position that the location at the historic courthouse in Lake County was problematic due to its own tragic history,” Campione said in an email Tuesday, “the fact that Smith was not directly connected to Lake County and his statue had never been located here previously, and that the museum board’s decision had created strife and division, and thus by asking the Governor to find a more appropriate location in a State museum (or similar indoor venue) once the statue leaves Statuary Hall in D.C. we could work towards bringing our own Lake County community together by demonstrating that we were listening to those who felt this decision was hurtful to them."