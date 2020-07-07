ORLANDO, Fla. – You might remember when a few states received some pushback for reopening bowling alleys during the pandemic.
We've found an entertainment complex on International Drive that encourages folks to get hands-on once again. Here are five things to know about the new safety measures at Kings Dining & Entertainment.
- Kings Dining & Entertainment is a high-energy bowling joint equipped with billiards, arcade games, a full bar and restaurant. A lot of us, like server Dray Clark, have changed the way we feel about high-touch areas. “I don't think it will ever be the same,” Clark says, although he's comfy playing pool with some buddies.
- Kings encourages folks to bowl and play because of the numerous policies in effect even before you enter the venue. In addition to masks upon arrival and an abundance of hand sanitizers, putting your fingers inside a bowling bowl is now safer, staff says, than before. “We actually have a cleaner that goes in the holes, the finger holes,” Sr. Director of Operations Troy Wilson said, as he demonstrated the process.
- The place isn't packed yet. “We're doing about 40-50 percent.” But that's cool, giving that the available bowling lanes are spaced out or separated by curtains.
- Gone are the days of going to the rack and picking up any ol’ ball, too. “We have a lane concierge who will come help you pick out your balls.” That way, the only balls that you have access to are the ones that you touch. Staff says the balls are disinfected after ever group and surfaces throughout the building are scrubbed “every 30 minutes to an hour.”
- Kings is located near the wheel at ICON park. Masks are required upon entry, but they can be removed once you settle into you bowling lane or table.