NATIONWIDE -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval of disinfectants that kill COVID-19.

Last week, the EPA approved Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, based on laboratory testing that shows the products are effective against the coronavirus.

“EPA is committed to identifying new tools and providing accurate and up-to-date information to help the American public protect themselves and their families from the novel coronavirus,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “EPA's review of products tested against this virus marks an important milestone in President Trump’s all of government approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19."

In January, the agency allowed for product manufacturers to provide EPA with data that shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill-viruses than COVID-19.

The EPA created a list of more than 420 products that meet the agency's criteria for use against the coronavirus.

This week, the EPA updated their list to show the two Lysol products that have been tested directly against COVID-19. These are the first products on the list for which the agency has reviewed laboratory testing data and approved label claims against the coronavirus.

The EPA expects to approve such claims for additional products in the coming weeks.