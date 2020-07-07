CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you know Lang Van Vietnamese in Charlotte then you know Dan Nguyen.

Dan’s been working at Lang Van for 21 years. She started out in the kitchen, but now she runs the place with her husband and a lot of people who work there are family. But the family was almost torn apart by COVID-19.

Three months of to-go orders wasn’t bringing in enough money. Dan went through all of her savings she, stopped paying herself and her husband, but now she can’t afford to pay anyone.

“I can’t do it. Five people,” the owner said.

When a customer heard they might have to close, she set up a GoFundMe page. The goal was to raise $30,000 and they raised more than $50,000.

Customer Smitty Smith gave a donation along with his dad.

“Money’s been tight lately but we couldn’t let anything happen to Lang Van,” he said.

Smith’s girlfriend, Laura Sadler, said she remembers the first time she found out about Lang Van.

“I saw a review that said ‘I went in to get takeout and I coughed and the owner actually sprinted to the back and got me a ginger tea on my way out and told me to take care,’” she says

Lang Van will open for full service in the middle of July.

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Spectrum News. For more information on how the site works and the rules visit http://www.gofundme.com/safety.