NATIONWIDE -- Tuesday, July 7, marks Blackout Day 2020, which is a social media campaign aimed at demonstrating just how powerful an economic force Black Americans are.

The campaign urges Black Americans not spend any money at all for the duration of Tuesday, but if they must they are encouraged to do so at Black-owned businesses only.

The campaign has been heavily promoted by activist Calvin Martyr and has been endorsed by celebrities including rapper T.I.

This 👇🏽is circulating online encouraging Black Americans to showcase their combined economic might by NOT spending online or in-person on 7/7/20. #BLACKOUTDAY2020 pic.twitter.com/znGoAjQUIY — Dr. Nicole Cross (@DrNicoleCross) July 7, 2020

The ultimate goal of the campaign is to force business leaders and politicians to recognize and eliminate institutional racism.