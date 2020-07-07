COCOA, Fla. — It's a serious endeavor for a Brevard County A+Teacher who makes sure her students soar in the classroom.

Kathy Hamilton-Brown is a problem solver on a mission.

Take one step inside her classroom and you can see something very special going on within the walls of Endeavor Elementary School in Cocoa where Brown works as what's called a Teacher on Assignment.

Hamilton-Brown said her job focuses on "Helping them academically, socially, emotionally and behaviorally."

She was nominated for the deep connections she cultivates with her students and not just when school is in. She adds, "I'm truly honored. I stay right here in my community so some of my students are my neighbors so I see them all the time."

Endeavor Elementary School was once a D school. Brown did some digging to try to figure out how to turn that around.

She says, "So come to find out a lot of our kids were getting referrals and possibly put in in school suspension and out of school suspension. So I made a plan to help our kids not only stay inside the classroom and learn but to give the teachers back their power to have classroom management."

For Brown students missing classroom instruction is not an option. She says, "Research says that if they miss one day of school that's like missing a whole week of learning."

Brown's plan worked too.

She says, "The kids are learning more. Not only have our scores went up but our referrals have went down and the kids are able to talk now and communicate and be listened to instead of talked to."

For Hamilton-Brown teaching isn't a job it's a calling.

"I can only thank God for continuing to bless me and keep me safe and healthy,” Hamilton-Brown said. “And to do what He would have me to be a blessing to someone else."