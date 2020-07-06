VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County is teaming up with the Volusia County Chamber Alliance this week to make sure that local businesses have the supplies they need to stay safe and open, all for free.

On Monday, The Port Orange South Daytona Chamber of Commerce had 650 PPE kits to give out, as the first delivery spot.

"The county was able to get money from the CARES act to purchase all the supplies and so we are doing 3,500 kits through the chambers this week,” said Debbie Connors, president of the chamber.

Each kit is filled with things like masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, paper towels and other sanitizing solutions. By lunch, nearly half of the kits were picked up by business owners in need.

“PPE is not something that is in our budget. So if there is something that is available that the county provides us with, we are all about taking advantage of it, sharing it with my customers as well as my staff," said James Walsh, owner of The UPS store in Port Orange.

Chambers will distribute bags of PPE from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until they run out.

The distribution sites are as follows:

July 7: Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce in Daytona Beach

July 8: Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce in New Smyrna Beach

July 9: Ormond Performing Arts Center and The Center at Deltona

July 10: The Wayne G Sanborn Activity and Events center in Deland

According to Connors, there are plans to do this again in August.