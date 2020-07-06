SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) – Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant has confirmed.

The deal helps Uber and its Ubereats food-delivery division pick up some ground against industry leader DoorDash, which controls about 37 percent of the U.S. food delivery market.

That's compared with Uber Eats' 20 percent share before the Postmates deal. Grubhub holds around 30 percent.

Last month, Uber lost out in a bid for Grubhub, which would have made it the dominant U.S. food-delivery service.

But Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com ended up nabbing Chicago-based Grubhub in a $7.3 billion deal.