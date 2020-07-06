ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Palmas Restaurant Group has laid off a number of workers at its venues, including hourly and managerial workers at the Mexico Pavilion in Epcot.

The company said the layoffs were due to “extended closures and loss of business resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company didn’t say how many workers were laid off. Palmas Restaurant Group operates San Angel Inn, La Hacienda de San Angel, La Cantina de San Angel and La Cava del Tequila—all located in the Mexico Pavilion.

“The decision was not taken lightly,” a company spokesperson said in an email to Spectrum News. “The company did everything in its power to avoid a layoff scenario, including extending paid furloughs and medical coverage for as long as was economically feasible despite the mandatory closure of restaurant operations.”

Palmas Restaurant Group said its expected business to eventually bounce back, but that “the timeline remains uncertain.”

Employees who participated in company-sponsored health plan will have coverage through July 31. The company said in the event of a rehire, union cast members would be given priority.

The layoffs come as Disney World prepares to reopen its theme parks after a nearly four-month closures. Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open to the public on July 11 followed by Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Two third-party restaurants at Disney Springs—Paddlefish and Terralina Crafted Italian—recently laid off more than 100 workers.