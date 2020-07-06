MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — More than 85,000 Wisconsin companies and nonprofits received some sort of award from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday released the numbers for the businesses that received a PPP loan through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Some got $100, while others received millions.

In total, 85,461 Wisconsin companies received funding by the end of June. Businesses throughout the state received nearly $9.9 billion in loans through the program.

Around 73,00 businesses got an award of less than $150,000. Others, like the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Bergstrom Corporation, Colectivo Coffee, and Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats got between $2-5 million.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos received between $150,000-350,000 for his popcorn business, Robin J. Vos Enterprises, back in April. According to the Associated Press, Vos used the loan to keep the workers employed.

On the higher end of recipients, Milwaukee-based law firm Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. got from $5-10 million, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin got between $5-10 million, and EatStreet in Madison received between $2-5 million.

