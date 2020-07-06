CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Community groups and local artists partnered to bring art to Charlotte’s Historic West End.



What You Need To Know Community groups and artists are bringing art to Charlotte's Historic West End.



The murals aim to bring healing, empowerment, community building and liberation.



Four more murals are planned for the corridor.

Sixty local artists, Historic West End Partners, Community Dream Builders and For the Struggle collaborated on this project.

On Friday, people gathered to start a mural with the words ‘West End’ near LaSalle Street and Beatties Ford Road. Last month, four people died in a mass shooting less than a block away. Behind the memorial for the victims, there is a completed mural with the words‘Beatties Ford Strong.



“This community is going through a travesty as of recent. The goal is how do you rebuild the community, engage the community but also show that this community is vibrant and strong,” Community Dream Builders Founder Christopher Dennis said.



Historic West End Partners Program Director J’Tanya Adams said the purpose of the project is to bring healing, community building, empowerment and liberation.



“Some of the most latest events have occurred are not indicative of what the area is and who the people are so this is a display of who we are and who we’ve been,” Adams said.



Dennis said this project is already bringing people together.



“I think out of tragedy comes opportunity. Opportunity is an opportunity to see how valuable this community and how valuable the people in it are and how vibrant the people are,” Dennis said.



Michael Grant, one of the artists collaborating on the West End mural, said he hopes his art inspires children.



“I want the children to see. I want the children to understand you can be whatever you want to be,” Grant said.



He painted a lion, which is the mascot for West Charlotte High School.



“West Charlotte is known for its Lions pride and also when it comes down to a lion, it resembles strength and I think that’s something we need right now,” Grant said.



Mark Doepker who stopped by the mural on Sunday said he wanted to show his support.



“I think it’s great. The area needs it. Art helps build community,” Deeper said.



Community members and Lowe’s helped to cover the material costs.



Four murals are planned for Charlotte’s Historic West End, which is an 8.8 mile stretch of road.