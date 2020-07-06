ORLANDO, Fla. — Brick-and-mortar schools must reopen in August and provide "the full panoply of services," the Florida Dept. of Education announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Florida school campuses must reopen 5 days a week



Schools must provide full services



They also must report student progress





READ: Florida Dept. of Education Executive Order

An emergency order by Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said that "upon reopening in August, all school boards and charter school governing boards must open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students," with advice from state and local health departments.

The schools must also provide all services required by law, including in-person instruction, and specialized instruction and services for students with IEPs (individualized education program), along with English-lanuage learners.

The school districts must have a monitoring system in place to make sure students are not falling behind in their studies and are making adequate progress, and that data must be shared regularly with Florida DOE.

All school districts, charter school governing boards, and private schools that accept state scholarship money must submit a reopening plan to the state that satisfies the state's requirements. The districts also must make efforts to close any achievement gaps caused by closing the schools earlier this year.

Online learning must also be provided, with instruction at the same levels as existing at brick-and-mortar-schools.

The full executive order from the FL Dept. of Education can be found on the DOE website , along with a presentation that breaks down the information.

Schools have been closed since March because of the pandemic, but school districts were supposed to continue student education online.

Several school districts in the state are surveying parents on how they want students to continue learning in the new school year, be it in school, online, or in a hybrid format.

While there's been much concern about whether it is safe to reopen schools across the country, the American Academy of Pediatrics last week called for schools to reopen, saying the mental and physical benefits of being in a class outweigh the potential risks of the coronavirus.