BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — With federal CARES Act funding in hand, Brevard County's CareerSource is set to do its part in helping to rebuild the Space Coast's economy and get its residents back to work.

What You Need To Know

Agency received $750,000 to put into getting people back to work



Official: about 15 percent of county's populuation in need of work



Grants subsidize employees so employers can afford to hire



The Brevard County Commission approved $750,000 in CARES Act funding for CareerSource to help them launch a workforce recovery program.

CareerSource President Marci Murphy says what about 15 percent of the county's population, which is more than 40,000, are in need of work.

But area businesses may still be skittish about hiring while potential customers are still slow to return.

“A lot of them are afraid of the risk hiring back employees because they don't have the customer base back,” Murphy says.

The workforce recovery grant will subsidize an employee hired by an area business for a maximum of 16 weeks of employment.

“This is a stop gap, to help business get back employees without any risks," Murphy explained. "And after 16 weeks, hopefully the employers will hire them back."

It's welcome news for people in the service industry like Tiphanie Bissland. She's worked at the same Applebee's for 12 years, but that job won't be coming back.

“March 9th was my last day working at Applebee's and just found out a month ago they are not re-opening,” Bissland said.

Shevanta Moore faces a similar predicament. A cook at a restaurant in Port Canaveral, she's just hoping the restaurant reopens.

“Due to COVID-19 we had to close down and then we re-opened around June 1, then closed down again because of the spike,” she said.

CareerSource says they will start taking applications from small businesses of 50 employees in mid-March and hopefully get their first group of grant-subsidized employees working the first week of August.​