ORLANDO, Fla. — A new brewery is coming to Orlando's Amway Center, but they're certainly not new to Florida's craft beer scene.

Big Storm Brewing will have 10-year lease on property



Company expects to bring about 24 new jobs to the area



Patrons will not need tickets to Amway Center events to enter



Clearwater-based Big Storm Brewing is set to open a 5,000 square-foot brewpub near the home of the Orlando Magic.

“I called it an upscale pub meets sports bar,” said Big Storm Brewing Company co-owner LJ Govoni.

With them comes their wide selection of creatively crafted beers.

“We have a coastal theme, our beer is a golden ale brewed with hibiscus and cinnamon, and a tangerine IPA,” Govoni explained.

The food menu will feature burgers and seafood. They expect to bring about 24 employees to the area and hope to open by end of the year.

You don’t need a ticket to a Magic game or concert to go in, either.

Though the pandemic goes on, Big Storm says they are rolling with the punches and it isn’t stopping them.

“What I found is great service wins out," Govoni said. "If there is basketball, hockey, it’s even better if there are concerts, it’s icing on the cake. We can only control what we can control and we are moving forward, regardless what happens.”

They added they’ve been able to get through the pandemic at their Tampa Bay area location and they're excited to see what Central Florida brings…

“We are working on expanding outdoor seating, have an extension of our premises, provide a fun atmosphere while adhering to the new social bounds,” Govoni said.

Big Storm Brewing will have a 10 year lease the Amway Center.