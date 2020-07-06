ORLANDO, Fla. — When the pandemic began, shows in the entertainment industry ended. In an abundance of caution for guests as well as cast and crews, performers have been cast aside until it's safe to retake the stage.

Many actors in Central Florida are independent contractors, and with no shows or productions happening in the last few months, they have been hit hard. The Orlando Shakes theatre says that for its 2019-2020 fiscal year they are likely to lose about $200,000.

For actors trying to find work at theaters, shows, or theme parks, the pandemic has forced them to find other ways to make a living.

"To the artists out there who are not, who are gigging, that are going from job to job, that is one of the most difficult places to be," said Jim Helsinger, artistic director of Orlando Shakes. "If they are going to go to another job, what is that and can that be in our world of acting, voice over, etc., or does it really need to be something else?”

Orlando Shakes and other local theaters tell Spectrum News that paid online shows or performances may be something they start to produce as a way to earn or bring in money later this year.​