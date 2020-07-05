ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death investigation is being conducted after an Orlando woman was found dead in the waters of a Pinellas County marina.

According to St. Petersburg police, the woman's body was found in the water at Suntex Marina, located at 5821 32nd Way South.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play.

Police have not released the name of the woman, who was in her 50s.

Officers said the woman was staying on a boat with family members. Last seen on the boat Saturday night, she was found dead around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.