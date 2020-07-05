ORLANDO, Fla. — The NBA has released its schedule of scrimmages ahead of its season restart at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in inter-squad scrimmages in preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30.

The scrimmages will start with the Magic taking on the Los Angeles Clippers July 22 at 3 p.m.

The scrimmages will take place at the three arenas at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The 22 NBA teams participating begin arriving at the Wide World of Sports Complex this week.

After a brief quarantine, training camps will begin ahead of the upcoming scrimmages.