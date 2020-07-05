MOUNT DORA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is spending the holiday weekend reminding boaters to be responsible.

What You Need To Know Many boaters out enjoying 4th of July weekend





FWC reminding boaters to be safe





FWC boating safety

Many people are spending the weekend on the water, especially on Lake Dora. One of those boaters Rick Jones from Eustis.

“Independence Day, we have freedom, that is what the 4th of the July is all about," Jones said. "Getting together with friends and family, having cookouts remembering people that have given there lives for us.”

And while people are out having fun, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has law enforcement patrolling the waters making sure people are being safe.

“Designate an operator," FWCC Spokesman Chad Weber said. "If you are going to be out a boat on the water all day don't drink we have a zero tolerance for people under in the influence and if you do encounter it you will be arrested and taken to jail.”

In 2019, there were five fatalities in July, FWC officials said.

Officials said anyone found boating with disregard for the safety of others will be cited for reckless operation, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.