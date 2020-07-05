They're usually something you see in the forest or you cook with, but one place in the Finger Lakes is taking mushrooms from the farm to your glass.

"It's pretty much how our marriage has been for the last 25 years. He comes up with a great idea, and I say okay, next thing I know I'm the mushroom queen of Ithaca," says Wendy Rizzo, Mushroom Spirits Distillery owner.



Joe and Wendy Rizzo moved to the Finger Lakes more than a decade ago for a slower pace than the New York City life.



"I used to be a science teacher and I was always interested in biofuels, distillation, and they didn't really want me to distill with the students, so I guess that's always been in the back of my mind. Once we started the mushroom farm and that started going really well, I guess I just kind of put the two together," says Joe Rizzo, Mushroom Spirits Distillery owner.



Joe says mushrooms are having a moment, and people are catching on to their benefits.



"Really good for cooking, a lot of people consider them to be medicinal, also kind of good for your immune system, that sort of thing," he says. "A lot of popular mushrooms people might be used to eating but this is kind of a different way to use them."



Infusing alcohol with mushrooms from their farm, the Fayette distillery says their business is as unique as their liquor flavors.



"It's a nice flavor, it's a nice earthy but light taste really great color, nice rich amber colors and each one kind of has its own distinct flavor," he adds.



You'll be hard pressed to find another mushroom distillery in the Empire State.



"There may be one or two that maybe add it as an ingredient, a mushroom here or there, but we are dedicated, committed to mushrooms here and that's all we do that’s all we are going to do," he says.



