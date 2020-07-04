ORLANDO, Fla. – More TSA agents at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

What You Need To Know 16 TSA agents test positive for COVID-19



The agents were placed on administrative leave



So far, 31 agents have tested positive since March



RELATED: Florida adds 9,000 new COVID-19 cases

Sixteen agents tested positive for the virus between June 23 and July 1. In total, 31 agents have tested positive since March.

If an agent is diagnosed with COVID-19, they are placed on administrative leave and must be medically-cleared before returning to work, according to officials.

TSA agents at the airport are required to wear a face mask and gloves when in contact with the public.

Officials said employees have been instructed to continue routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and security screening equipment.