EUSTIS, Fla. – After record-breaking increases in coronavirus cases in the state this week, one Central Florida city moved ahead with its fireworks show.

Hundreds came to Ferran Park on Friday night to watch Eustis' annual Hometown Celebration fireworks show. Michael Land was among them. Land said he and his family were looking forward to the fireworks display.

“Absolutely, weather permitting…there should be a good little turnout,” he said.

Ferran Park is one of several spots where the city encouraged people on social media to gather to watch the pyrotechnics. Eustis went ahead with their annual Hometown celebration fireworks show despite the recent surge in Coronavirus cases, even after practically every other city in Central Florida canceled their annual show.

“To give people some community feeling to let them come out and have some semblance of normalcy,” Eustis tourism and events manager Erin Bailey said.

She said they scaled back this year’s celebration though to limit any possible spread of COVID-19.

“It is an abbreviated version of our Independence Day, we would have vendors out here, a lot of entertainment, live entertainment on the stage, maybe even a ski show, but this year just the fireworks,” Bailey said.

Land said his family was comfortable coming out because they’re going to take all the necessary precautions.

“I’m doing what I have to do wearing a mask, social distance as far as you can be, enjoy the fireworks, I mean you don’t have to be on top of somebody to look up you know what I mean?” he said.

Eustis leaders encouraged everyone else to do the same. They even added hand washing stations to the parks. But some here have serious concerns about the show.

“All these people coming together, it’s a bad idea,” local home healthcare worker Madison Clayton said.

She cares for seniors in Eustis, and worries that with other fireworks events cancelled, people from other areas will flock to Eustis.

“People love going to fireworks and if other cities have cancelled, they’re going to want to come here,” Clayton said. “I think after tonight a lot of people will test positive for the virus.”

Lake County currently has 1,063 cases. A Harvard study puts them at risk for accelerated spread of the virus. And only 17 percent of Lake County hospital beds are available, that’s second-lowest among Central Florida counties.

And we didn't see a lot of people wearing masks who came out to watch the show at Ferran Park.

But Bailey said she hope people stayed away if they didn't feel comfortable.

“Going to live stream it on our Facebook page, which will be fantastic, so there’s no reason why somebody should come out if they’re not comfortable coming out,” Bailey said.Land believes the key is to social distance this holiday weekend.

“If it gets to be too big then leave!” Land said.

Bailey said they usually have around 5,000 to 7,000 people come to the park to watch the fireworks. This year we didn't see half that many.