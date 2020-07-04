DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As people in Central Florida celebrate the 4th of July, many are expected to head outside, even hit the beaches.



Crowds out early on Daytona Beach





As some popular south Florida beaches are shut down following rising coronavirus cases, it could drive added traffic to central Florida beaches.

Before the sun was even up there were people filling up Daytona Beach, hoping to get in an early morning watch or catch the sunrise here.



And with warm weather and the holiday weekend, these beaches are expected to be crowded later on today.

Coronavirus cases have been rising across the state, often high and record-setting daily numbers.

Daytona Beach city leaders are stressing that anyone planning on spending the Fourth of July weekend out here need to social distance to help slow the spread.



Beachgoers on Saturday are following that guidance, looking for more secluded spots to enjoy the view.

“I was sort of on the lookout, making sure we were away from people and we weren’t violating anyone, being too close to them or they were uncomfortable,” said Kaleb Fisher from Tavares. “We just wanted to make sure that we had a nice, clear, open spot.”

Daytona Beach officials have taken steps to slow the coronavirus spread here, passing a mask mandate that began last weekend.

There are exemptions of course for things like eating and exercising but city leaders say it just comes down to helping protect both residents and visitors here.

Volusia County Beach Safety will have all hands on deck this weekend, with lifeguards and crews keeping an eye on social distancing.

But this is often a busy weekend for water rescues and medical calls so they’re asking that people out on the sand do their best to stay spread out.