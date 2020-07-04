MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Everything was set for the Merritt Island Fourth of July parade until the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

After COVID-19 shut down Memorial Day events, Veterans Memorial Center Special Projects Coordinator Donn Weaver says nothing was going to get in the way of celebrating Independence Day.

“It would have been easy to say abandon ship. We didn't do that,” Weaver said.

Because of the surge of coronavirus cases in the county, the parade route was changed. For their second annual Fourth of July parade, they decided to do things a little different this year and have their first drive-by parade.

Part of it all is veteran Jimmy Demmings — he's all about the red, white and blue.

“Patriotism — people still have to remember this is still the greatest country on earth even with our problems,” Demmings said.

As hundreds of cars drove by and honked, it was reminder that although things are different year, one thing will always be the same — American patriotism.

The original parade route was from Edgewood High School to Sykes Creek Parkway but was modified and was on the side of the road on Sykes Creek Parkway.