ORLANDO, Fla. — One activist group in Orlando plans to use the 4th of July to continue their call for social justice.

A rally is scheduled for Lake Eola Park Saturday at 3 p.m.

Then a march will take place outside City Hall around 5 p.m.

Activists say it's part of an effort to continue the conversation on racial equality and justice across the country.

“There is a movement and the movement will not stop with people painting something on the ground or saying they are going to make changes," said Orlando community activist Lawanna Gelzer. "We will continue to watch you and hold you accountable until that is done.”

Todays' event is being called "4th of July Blackout Movement Day."

A block party is scheduled for after the protest.