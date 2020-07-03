KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After almost two weeks in this heat, the electricity is back on for about 40 families living at a troubled Star Motel in Kissimmee.

Power was turned on at the motel on US 192 after the Kissimmee Utility Authority shut if off on June 22. The utility said management didn’t pay their balance until now.

For families at the hotel the instability is worrisome. Kathia Badillo Feliu, a mother at the motel said she cannot save up enough for a security deposit and first along with last month’s rent, to move out to a home.

“It’s the system that is failing me. I am not failing the system. I woke up everyday, I take my daughter to school, I go to work. I come back, I am a great mother,” Feliu said. “I shouldn't be suffering and passing through all of this.”

The Star Motel still owes Kissimmee Utility Authority nearly $21,000.