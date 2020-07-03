KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County is the first district in Central Florida to release a reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic :

The plan is giving families three choices for the fall:

Face-to-face instruction at schools with comprehensive health and safety precautions in place. Digital learning with their assigned school following a traditional school day schedule for instruction. Virtual learning for students in Grades K-12 with Osceola Virtual School, which allows learning during non-traditional school hours.

School Board Chairman Kelvin Soto said they are taking a number of precautions. For example, temperature checks will happen upon entering school and five washable masks will be provided to each student.

“July 15 we're going to know what the parents have chosen. So we will have an idea on how to allocate,” Soto said. “The goal is that 100 percent of the students that require technology and internet access will have that before the start of the school year.”