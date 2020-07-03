MASON, Ohio- After months of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kings Island welcomes guests for the first time this year.

Thousands of season pass holders are visiting the park on opening day for their first chance to ride Kings Island’s newest attraction — Orion.

What You Need To Know

Orion made its public debut as the 2020 theme park season is underway



Orion is the fastest, tallest and longest steel rollercoaster at Kings Island



Kings Island said they are striving to provide a safe, clean and fun environment for families to make lasting memories this year

Orion features a 300-foot drop at the start of the ride. And it races to speeds up to 91 miles per hour, making it the fastest, tallest and longest steel rollercoaster at Kings Island.

Director of Communications Chad Showalter says, despite the extended wait, it’s a very exciting time to visit the park.

“It’s still a huge year,” he said. “Anytime you have a giga coaster opening up in your park, that’s a big year. There’s only seven of them on the planet.”

The construction of Orion cost Kings Island $31 million dollars, and Showalter says Kings Island is proud of the park’s new crown jewel.

“We’re gonna make a big deal about it because it’s a pretty special year here at Kings Island,” he said. “One of the biggest we’ve had since opening back in 1972.

Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz says he’s thankful to the team that helped construct the new thrill ride.

“I’m extremely proud of the team at Kings Island for their unparalleled dedication to make everything we do over the top,” Koontz said.

But with Orion bringing thousands of people to the park from all over the state of Ohio and eventually the country, cleanliness and safety are key points of Kings Island’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rides are sanitized periodically throughout the day to ensure seats stay clean. And social distancing markers and hand sanitizer stations can be found almost everywhere you look inside the park.

“Our associates have been trained repeatedly on all the protocols we have in place,” Koontz said. “Making sure the park is as clean as possible for all of our guests.”

Showalter says Kings Island’s goal is to make sure families have fun safely this summer.

“If we do our part as a park and put those measures in place and our guests visit responsibly and do what they need to do, we’re going to have a safe, fun time.”

For more information on Orion or Kings Island, visit their website