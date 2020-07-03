BOONE, N.C. – Two restaurants in Boone have shut their doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both Ransom Pub and Event Venue as well as The Tapp Room shut down this week. The businesses announced the closures on their Facebook pages.

Workers at both restaurants say, while there was little chance of spread from the time those employees worked, they felt it was essential to shut down, test all of their employees, and clean.



After posting the news on Facebook, both businesses saw thankful responses from the community.



The Ransom Pub and Event Venue owner says despite July 4 being the biggest weekend in Boone, he felt it was essential to make sure all of his employees and the community felt safe.



"It's been really, it's been a pleasant surprise to see the overwhelming support from the community. It's been comments on social media, emails, phone calls, just people saying how thankful they are that we have been transparent through the process," owner Todd Hendley says.



Workers at both businesses say they will not be opening back up until they receive test results for all of their employees and do a deep cleaning.