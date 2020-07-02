SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of elected and appointed public servants of Seminole County are joining forces with a pledge to stand for equal treatment, to fight racism, and to fight prejudices.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz admits he’s not sure how to fix racism and prejudices, but he wants people to know how he feels as well as other leaders in the community.

Together, 50 leaders gave the county a pledge that reads in part: “It is a call to respond and seize the moment to become more respectful of our fellow citizens, to continue to make America the shining city on the hill where all citizens can live free from fear and united in the belief that we are all created by a loving and merciful God.”

“We are going to continue the dialogue and make sure there are inclusive conversations that are happening within our communities and between our communities," Martz explained. "Seminole County is a small place, and no matter where you are, we want people in our cities, in our county, in our region to know when you are in Seminole County, you will get a fair shake.”

Only nine city leaders chose not to sign the pledge. Eight who didn’t are city commissioners from Winter Springs (5), Lake Mary (1), Casselberry (1), and Oviedo (1) as well as the city manager of Winter Springs. ​

Read the pledge here: