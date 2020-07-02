Get ready to fly high as Rainbow Air Helicopter Rides is officially taking off for its 25th season Thursday to offer that iconic view of the falls, but this is the latest they have ever opened.

What You Need To Know Rainbow Air Helicopter Rides is officially taking off for its 25th season



They will wipe down the aircraft after every ride and will operate at 50 percent capacity



They work on a first-come, first-serve basis

Rainbow Air's marketing manager says they could've opened in March, but of course the pandemic pushed that back. Now that they can open, they will be taking extra precautions. They will wipe down the aircraft after every ride, passengers must bring their own earbuds instead of using the headphones usually provided in the helicopter, they will operate at 50 percent capacity so only two people can ride at a time, unless it's a family of four and they are stressing that everyone must wear a mask.

Rainbow Air kicks off for the season today! Of course because of the pandemic, they are getting going much later this year. We have all of their new safety precautions this morning on @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/JaJxiRAH4r — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) July 2, 2020

"We are strongly enforcing that. Not just for the safety of our guests or our passengers that will be here but for our employees as well. They have families. We need to make sure everybody leaves here at the end of the day safe and healthy and the pilot as well, he'll have a mask on. So if they don't have one, we sell them for a dollar. But they are the ones who will make a difference between us staying open or staying closed," Pat Proctor, Rainbow Air marketing manager, says.

They are selling tickets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. They work on a first-come, first-serve basis.