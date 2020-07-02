A number of small businesses in Buffalo survived the pandemic, but one real estate firm has found an innovative way to thrive.

Despite concerns about the possibility of a housing market crash, Dickey's Properties CEO Della Dickey says her business has maintained and survived the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dickey's Properties opened a new location off of Bailey Avenue in the University District.

Dickey says she invested in digital real estate to keep her business going.

"We have never shut down," Dickey says. "We have been faithful and loyal to our tenants, as well as practicing a new way virtually, and also doing live tours in houses so that tenants can see properties."

Dickey's is now looking toward increasing home ownership in Buffalo's University District. Beginning in January they will roll out their rent to own program.