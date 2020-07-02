CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Belk says it has eliminated positions in the corporate office.

The Charlotte-based retailer closed stores and announced furloughs in March as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses. Belk says it will offer severance packages to those who had positions eliminated. The company has about 1,300 employees at its corporate office and about 20,000 employees total.

While the retailer didn’t say how many people will be displaced, they provided the following statement for the decision:

In order to weather the impacts of COVID-19, Belk has had to make some of the most difficult decisions of its 130-year history. This included closing our stores to customers for more than six weeks and placing a large number of our associates on furlough in late March.

The extended effects of the pandemic have necessitated the development of dramatic operational efficiencies. As a result, this week we announced the elimination of a number of positions, primarily at our corporate office. We are providing competitive severance packages and outplacement services to support those affected. We’re incrementally returning the remaining furloughed corporate associates to work through August.

Our associates have demonstrated unbelievable resiliency, adaptability and flexibility in the face of extreme change, and we are grateful for their support and dedication. We remain deeply committed to serving our associates, our customers and our communities.

The company closed 291 stores in 16 southern states because of the virus. Stores began to reopen in May.