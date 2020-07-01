TAMPA, Fla. — The Governor's extension of the moratorium on evictions comes as good news this week for renters and owners out of work, but perhaps bad news for landlords and banks who are stuck with tenants not paying rent and in jeopardy of foreclosure.

What You Need To Know New moratorium will last until 12:01 a.m. on August 1





Advocates also want state-provided rent relief for landlords





INFO: Renters' rights and evictions

Governor Ron Desantis's order extends the moratorium on evictions until August 1.

Although that does buy people some time, Alexis Muellner with the Tampa Bay Business Journal said there may be a domino effect on the housing market in the coming months.

"How could it not be a housing crisis at this point?" Muellner said. "Given that we have so many people unemployed, so many folks that are not going to be able to make their rent and then landlords that aren't going to be able to make their debt service."

Statewide, the problem could be worsening.

In Pinellas County alone, 891 eviction cases are pending.

98 cases are waiting for final judgement

88 cases have been finalized and are awaiting orders to set or reset online foreclosure sale

697 cases where landlord has asked judge for final judgement

There are thousands of evictions pending right now statewide, whether it be renters or owners going through foreclosure, and Muellner says that will have a deep impact not just for owners and banks, but for local governments.

"That has a direct impact on their own economies and running their businesses because their costs are not just profit they go in to property taxes which the counties are suffering huge losses," Muellner said.

It could take several months or even in to next year to realize the exact impact Coronavirus is having on the housing market.

But for now, it's another one month reprieve to help renters and owners who are out of work.