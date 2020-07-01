MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) -- Wednesday kicked off National Blackout Week, a social media movement created to uplift Black buisnesses around the country.

The seven-day initative leads up to July 7, Blackout Day, an economic boycott that encourages Black people, other people of color, and supporters to not spend any money for the day in hopes of bringing more attention to police bruitaility towards Black people. The week goes as followed:

July 1: Open a bank account at a Black-owned bank

July 2: Buy Black and take a selfie, then post it with the purchase at the Black establishment

July 3: Become a member of an association and/or subscribe to a publication on Black economics

July 4: Identify products and switch to Black-made ones

July 5: Create a budget for the remainder of the year to buy from Black-led businesses

July 6: Prepare for Blackout Day with "A Day of Reflection"

July 7: Blackout Day 2020

For more information, click here.