TAMPA, Fla. -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Tampa on Thursday, July 2.

Pence was initially scheduled to appear at an event in Sarasota on the 2nd as part of the "Faith in America" tour, but had to postpone.

The group said that a new date for the Vice President's visit would be announced later.

Pence will now travel to Tampa tomorrow to meet with Governor Ron DeSantis regarding the efforts the state is making to combat COVID-19.

Pence was also set to appear at another event in Lake Wales last week. The event, organized by the pro-Trump group America First Policies, was postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

The postponed campaign stops comes as Florida experiences a surge in new coronavirus cases.