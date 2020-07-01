ORLANDO, Fla. — Voting rights organizations are concerned the possible U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services furloughs could impact hundreds of thousands of potential voters.

What You Need To Know Around 675,000 people stuck in citizenship backlog



Research shows naturalized citizens make up 10% of eligible voters



Florida Director of Poder LatinX calls backlog form of "voter suppression"

“The right to vote is one of many reasons to become a U.S. citizen,” said Erica Tovar, a legal resident.

Tovar is one of around 675,000 people stuck in the citizenship application backlog. It’s a number expected to increase if more than 13,400 USCIS employees, two-thirds of the agency’s workforce, are furloughed early August to prevent a shutdown.

USCIS officials say it’s facing a huge financial shortfall because of the coronavirus pandemic .

“It’s disheartening to see people that saved up their money for an application that may not get processed for another 36 months,” said Nancy Batista, Poder LatinX Florida State Director.

Batista’s organization helps empower and register the LatinX community. She said Congress must act to help ensure legal immigrants like Tovar get a chance to cast their ballot in November.

“This is another form of voter suppression and our community largely impacted (by) the government’s ineptitude,” Batista said.

A Pew Research Center report showed naturalized citizens make up 10 percent of eligible voters already. It’s a number Tover said she hopes to be a part of.

The nonpartisan think tank also found Florida is one of the top five states with the most eligible naturalized citizen voters.

“It’s a frustrating process especially if we don’t have the chance to vote,” Tovar said.

USCIS officials said if Congress provides the agency with $1.2 billion in emergency funds, then it will halt the furloughs. In order to repay taxpayers, the agency would add a 10 percent application fee increase. ​