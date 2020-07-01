HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A new program in Hillsborough County aims to re-train workers who lost their jobs because of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know

Program is run through CareerSource Tampa Bay



Business owners can also take part



Jobseekes can click here



Employers can click here

Job-seekers can now apply for the county’s Rapid Response Recovery Program. The program is run through CareerSource Tampa Bay and provides federal dollars for on-the job and short term training. It will provide training for 2,100 people who are looking for a new skillset. The program is designed to put job-seekers in fields that are doing well, despite the pandemic.

“Though they’re unemployed, they’ll be able to use some of that money to really get that re-training to get to a new career they’ve always been looking for,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman.

Rod Roundtree is excited to hear about the program. He lost his job in the hospitality industry in March and now hopes to switch over to the healthcare field.

His life has been turned upside down. He said his ultimate goal is to just get back on his feet again.

“To find a decent job that’s going to help pay my bills and get my phone back on and help me move forward with my life again,” Roundtree said.

The unemployed are not the only ones who can apply for the program. Business owners who were impacted by COVID-19 are able to receive federal dollars too. The Rapid Response Recovery program will reimburse a portion of an employee’s salary to help cover the cost of training.

Job Seekers can register for the program by clicking here.

Employers can register for the program by clicking here.

The Rapid Response Recovery program will continue until the end of the year.