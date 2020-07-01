A proposed solar farm for the town of Cortlandville may not be happening after all.

The Town Planning Board voted Tuesday to acknowledge a large solar project could have a bad effect on the environment.

"I'm concerned that they're not respecting the zoning and not respecting the nature of this neighborhood,” said Cortland resident Andrea Rankin. “This is a residential neighborhood; there are eleven houses that are bought on this property."

It would bring 7,000 solar panels to the community, covering 12 acres of land.

C-2 energies is the developer and will prepare an environmental impact statement for the board's next meeting.