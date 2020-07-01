ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport has installed six PPE vending machines at airline ticket counters to help passengers comply with Orange County's face-covering executive order.

What You Need To Know

Orlando International Airport puts out 6 PPE vending machines



Machines dispense face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes



Airport passenger traffic is down 71% from this time last year



RELATED: "The Virus Is Not Done With Us": Orange County Mandates Face Coverings in Public

The "Clean & Safe Travels" personal protective equipment vending machines are located near ticket counters for JetBlue, Frontier, Southwest, Delta, United, and American Airlines and contain variety of masks, hand sanitizers, and disinfecting wipes.

Prices in the machines start at $7.50 for two masks. Other retailers in the terminal also sell PPE.

"It is our top priority to make travelers and employees feel safe within our world-class airport," said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which oversees the facility. "To do that, we want to ensure everyone can easily obtain personal safety essentials needed to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic."

With a surge in coronavirus infections in the past few weeks, Orange County has ordered all residents and visitors to wear a face covering in public areas that meets Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Passenger traffic at Orlando International is down about 71 percent from a year ago but is slowly rising as airlines add back flights.