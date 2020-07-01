ORLANDO, Fla. — With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Orange County leaders are keeping close eye on hospitalization rates.

What You Need To Know Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration keeps track of hospital beds



ORMC is out of hospital beds, but officials say they have enough bed capacity



RELATED: See Hospital Bed Capacity Near You

The latest state data shows Orlando Regional Medical Center, the area's level one trauma center, is out of hospital beds, though it's not known how many of those cases are because of coronavirus.

Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration dashboard shows zero out of the 635 hospital beds available at ORMC.

Orlando Health tells us they do have adequate bed capacity and personal protective equipments across their 13-hospital network.

It's important to note, these are coronavirus and non-coronavirus related hospitalizations.

The dashboard shows in Orange County, 55 out of 331 Adult ICU beds are available. That's just over 16 percent, with 276 beds are currently occupied.

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the average age of people being hospitalized for coronavirus is getting younger.

"Within the last 10 days we've seen some young adults in their 20's who've been hospitalized. In some cases, they were only in the hospital one day and they died, which indicates the lethality of the virus is significant," Demings said.

According to the state dashboard in Orange County, Central Florida Behavioral Hospital, La Amistad Residential Treatment Center, and Aspire Health Partners are also out of beds.

In Seminole County, 16.9 percent of adult ICU beds are available, Osceola County 12.15 percent and Volusia County 19.23 percent.

Orlando Health officials say they're equipped and committed to take care of both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.