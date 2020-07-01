TEXAS -- As COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations continue to set records in the Lone Star State, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, appearing with Fox News host Laura Ingraham Tuesday night, dismissed the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

“Fauci said today he’s concerned about certain states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him,” Patrick said.

While Texas may not have skipped steps, it was among the first states to reopen its economy following a March shutdown order. Since then, following a dramatic uptick in cases, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has backtracked, last week again closing bars and tubing businesses, and reducing restaurant occupancy from 75 to 50 percent.

“You know, you have a lot of doctors on your show from day one. Your doctors have been right almost every time, and he has been wrong every time, on every issue,” Patrick continued. “I don’t need his advice anymore. We’ll listen to a lot of science, we’ll listen to a lot of doctors, and Governor Abbott, myself, and other state leaders will make the decision. No, thank you, Dr. Fauci.”

On Tuesday, Texas reported 6,975 new cases of COVID-19, breaking the previous record of 6,000 new cases in a single day. Hospitalizations due to the virus have more than tripled from 1,756 to 6,533 since June 1.

Echoing Gov. Abbott, Patrick said another economic shutdown would only be a last resort.

“In my view, the worst thing we could do is to lock down Texas again. That’s not what Governor Abbott wants, that’s not what I want, that’s not what anyone wants in business or in the Republican Party,” he said. “But I can tell you we need help from the young people out there to help bring these numbers of cases down and free up hospital beds.”