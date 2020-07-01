Many things have changed during the pandemic, and one of them is construction. Local contractors say that construction companies are getting creative.

What You Need To Know With more people spending time at home, construction company owners say home improvement has become a priority



Many contractors are booked up right now



You are advised to get on the schedule as soon as possible

"These companies, and the ownership of these companies, are going to have to navigate on how they create efficiency within their own brand to accommodate people in whatever way necessary for that homeowner," says Jordan Hughes of On-Point Construction & Landscaping.

With the changes, the shutdown has brought challenges.

"Now what's happening is those projects that you could have accomplished in April or May, you're now not able to accomplish them until July or August,” said Hughes. “Moreover, from a manufacturing perspective, pressure treated lumber, warehouses, manufacturing as a whole, has been delayed as well because those facilities were closed down for some time too."

Hughes says that, despite the challenges, the demand for work is great and that he is completely booked right now.

"People are more comfortable at home or falling back in love with their house. They're looking obviously to have things updated, which has been great for a lot of companies. They're probably seen an increase in volume compared to some other years," says Hughes.

With social distancing guidelines in place, Hughes finds that more people are focusing on improving their homes.

"There's been a drastic demand both for labor and for work to be done for homeowners. I think in the commercial sense, there may not have been as much. In terms of new development, people are putting those things to a halt for economics points, but from a residential perspective, with people wanting to be at home, they're looking to make those necessary updates," says Hughes.

If you're looking to start a new project and you haven't reached out to a contractor, the wait could be long and contractors advise that you get on the schedule as soon as possible.