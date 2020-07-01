LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Schools is offering students three options for returning in the fall.

The options include traditional in-school learning, full-time online learning and modified-day learning.

With traditional learning, students will physically return to school buildings with teachers providing lessons in person. The school district said enhance safety protocols such as social distancing and increased sanitization will be in place.

Full-time online learning will be provided through Lake County Virtual School, and students will have access to accredited K-12 online curriculum.

The last option, modified-day learning, will be a combination of the other two options, with students taking English and math in the classroom and other courses through the virtual school. Mid-day transportation will not be provided for students under this option, the district said.

The school district is asking parents to choose an option by July 13. Lake County Schools said parents are not locked into a choice, but that it “helps us with planning.”