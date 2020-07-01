ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday in a federal case alleging he stalked a political foe.

Greenberg, 35, resigned from his elected post on June 24, a day after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced two charges against the Lake Mary man.

He is accused of stalking and unlawful use of a means of identification of another person.

Greenberg’s attorney filed a document on his behalf waiving his right to appear in court and entering a plea of not guilty.

U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell is scheduled to preside over a status conference for Greenberg’s case on July 14. A jury trial is set for August 3.

According to an indictment, Greenberg is responsible for social media accounts that falsely alleged the political foe -- a school employee -- had sex with a student.

Federal prosecutors also allege he was behind an “imposter Twitter account” using the foe’s name and image without that person’s knowledge or approval.

“Greenberg caused postings to be made using that account that falsely represented that the school employee was a segregationist and in favor of white supremacy,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Greenberg faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted of both charges.